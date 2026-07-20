Sailors Sharpen Field Trauma Skills with Hemorrhage Control Training Kits

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U.S. Navy medical personnel practice wound packing and massive hemorrhage management using a Z-Medica Hemorrhage Control Training Kit during a joint Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) evolution at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Indian Head, Maryland. The collaborative training brought together Sailors from Navy Medical Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Dahlgren, NMRTC-Detachment Indian Head, and NMRTC-Detachment Joint Base Andrews to target the "M" (Massive Bleeding) phase of the MARCH trauma algorithm. Conducted under the "Warrior Wednesday" initiative, the drill utilized synthetic tissue trainers and hemostatic gauze to build tactical muscle memory and enhance joint medical readiness across regional commands.