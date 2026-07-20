U.S. Navy medical personnel practice wound packing and massive hemorrhage management using a Z-Medica Hemorrhage Control Training Kit during a joint Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) evolution at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Indian Head, Maryland. The collaborative training brought together Sailors from Navy Medical Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Dahlgren, NMRTC-Detachment Indian Head, and NMRTC-Detachment Joint Base Andrews to target the "M" (Massive Bleeding) phase of the MARCH trauma algorithm. Conducted under the "Warrior Wednesday" initiative, the drill utilized synthetic tissue trainers and hemostatic gauze to build tactical muscle memory and enhance joint medical readiness across regional commands.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 23:58
|Photo ID:
|9843871
|VIRIN:
|260618-O-SI336-8165
|Resolution:
|3535x3347
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Sharpen Field Trauma Skills with Hemorrhage Control Training Kits [Image 11 of 11], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Elevating Expeditionary Readiness at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Patuxent River
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