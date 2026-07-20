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    Sailors Sharpen Field Trauma Skills with Hemorrhage Control Training Kits [Image 8 of 11]

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    Sailors Sharpen Field Trauma Skills with Hemorrhage Control Training Kits

    INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Maria Scott 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    U.S. Navy medical personnel practice wound packing and massive hemorrhage management using a Z-Medica Hemorrhage Control Training Kit during a joint Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) evolution at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Indian Head, Maryland. The collaborative training brought together Sailors from Navy Medical Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Dahlgren, NMRTC-Detachment Indian Head, and NMRTC-Detachment Joint Base Andrews to target the "M" (Massive Bleeding) phase of the MARCH trauma algorithm. Conducted under the "Warrior Wednesday" initiative, the drill utilized synthetic tissue trainers and hemostatic gauze to build tactical muscle memory and enhance joint medical readiness across regional commands.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 23:58
    Photo ID: 9843871
    VIRIN: 260618-O-SI336-8165
    Resolution: 3535x3347
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sailors Sharpen Field Trauma Skills with Hemorrhage Control Training Kits [Image 11 of 11], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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