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    Patuxent River Corpsman Rehearses Behavioral Health Screening [Image 11 of 11]

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    Patuxent River Corpsman Rehearses Behavioral Health Screening

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Maria Scott 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    U.S. Navy Hospitalman Gabriela Piety, right, conducts a clinical assessment during a Primary Care Behavioral Health (PCBH) role-playing scenario. Madeline "Maddy" Todd, left, a Behavioral Health Consultant (BHC), simulated a spouse of a deployed active-duty service member experiencing distress to evaluate Piety's ability to screen for symptom severity, assess functioning, and determine the appropriate level of care. The exercise was conducted as part of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River’s "Warrior Wednesday" initiative, which integrates mental health readiness and primary care behavioral health protocols into routine training evolutions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 23:58
    Photo ID: 9843874
    VIRIN: 260716-O-SI336-5817
    Resolution: 4654x2749
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Patuxent River Corpsman Rehearses Behavioral Health Screening [Image 11 of 11], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #NMFL; #NAVYMEDICINE

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