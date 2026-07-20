Patuxent River Corpsman Rehearses Behavioral Health Screening

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U.S. Navy Hospitalman Gabriela Piety, right, conducts a clinical assessment during a Primary Care Behavioral Health (PCBH) role-playing scenario. Madeline "Maddy" Todd, left, a Behavioral Health Consultant (BHC), simulated a spouse of a deployed active-duty service member experiencing distress to evaluate Piety's ability to screen for symptom severity, assess functioning, and determine the appropriate level of care. The exercise was conducted as part of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River’s "Warrior Wednesday" initiative, which integrates mental health readiness and primary care behavioral health protocols into routine training evolutions.