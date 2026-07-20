Navy Medical Team Rehearses Casualty Transport Under Senior Corpsman Guidance

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U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Antonio Armenteros, center background, mentors medical personnel as they execute a tactical litter carry during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) evolution at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Indian Head, Maryland. The joint training scenario—combining personnel from Navy Medical Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Dahlgren, NMRTC-Detachment Indian Head, and NMRTC-Detachment Joint Base Andrews—was held during a special "Warrior Wednesday" block commemorating the 128th Navy Hospital Corpsman Birthday. Under Armenteros' guidance, the drill reinforced patient movement techniques, team coordination, and field transport protocols, honoring the rating's heritage through hands-on operational readiness training.