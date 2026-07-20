NMRTC Pax River Corpsmen Refine Clinical Skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Erlande Alcius, center, Leading Petty Officer of Staff Education and Training, mentors Hospital Apprentice Christoria Bellamy, left, as she practices intravenous (IV) insertion techniques on Hospitalman Kristina Leggett during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) skill station. Alcius oversees logistics and curriculum development for command-wide training. The practical evolution was conducted as part of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River’s "Warrior Wednesday" initiative, designed to refine critical clinical skills and maintain operational readiness across the command.