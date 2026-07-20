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    NMRTC Pax River Corpsmen Refine Clinical Skills [Image 6 of 11]

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    NMRTC Pax River Corpsmen Refine Clinical Skills

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Maria Scott 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Erlande Alcius, center, Leading Petty Officer of Staff Education and Training, mentors Hospital Apprentice Christoria Bellamy, left, as she practices intravenous (IV) insertion techniques on Hospitalman Kristina Leggett during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) skill station. Alcius oversees logistics and curriculum development for command-wide training. The practical evolution was conducted as part of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River’s "Warrior Wednesday" initiative, designed to refine critical clinical skills and maintain operational readiness across the command.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 23:58
    Photo ID: 9843873
    VIRIN: 260521-O-SI336-2149
    Resolution: 3402x3456
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRTC Pax River Corpsmen Refine Clinical Skills [Image 11 of 11], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Corpsmen Conduct Live TACEVAC Evolution with NAS Patuxent River SAR DOGS Aircrew
    Patuxent River Commanding Officer Joins Corpsmen in SAR Helicopter Evacuation Drill
    NMRTC Pax River Corpsmen Perform Airway and Chest Trauma Care During TCCC Drill
    Corpsmen Simulate Care Under Fire During Training Evolution
    Corpsmen Rehearse Intravenous Access During Tactical Training
    NMRTC Pax River Corpsmen Refine Clinical Skills
    Navy Medical Team Rehearses Casualty Transport Under Senior Corpsman Guidance
    Sailors Sharpen Field Trauma Skills with Hemorrhage Control Training Kits
    Navy Medical Team Rehearses Casualty Transport Under Senior Corpsman Guidance
    Mental Health Department Head Guides Corpsman Through Clinical Scenario
    Patuxent River Corpsman Rehearses Behavioral Health Screening

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    #NMFL
    #NMFL; #NAVYMEDICINE

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