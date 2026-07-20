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    Patuxent River Commanding Officer Joins Corpsmen in SAR Helicopter Evacuation Drill [Image 2 of 11]

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    Patuxent River Commanding Officer Joins Corpsmen in SAR Helicopter Evacuation Drill

    PATUXENT RIVER, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Maria Scott 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    Capt. Ken Radford, center background, Commanding Officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River, transports a simulated casualty on a litter alongside hospital corpsmen during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) tactical evacuation care (TACEVAC) drill at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland. The practical field scenario involved coordinating with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the NAS Patuxent River Search and Rescue (SAR) "SAR Dogs" aircrew, testing patient transport protocols, signal smoke marking, and live casualty hand-off under simulated field conditions. The evolution was held as part of the command's "Warrior Wednesday" initiative to reinforce operational readiness and expeditionary trauma skills.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 23:58
    Photo ID: 9843876
    VIRIN: 260328-O-SI336-1108
    Resolution: 3721x2534
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Patuxent River Commanding Officer Joins Corpsmen in SAR Helicopter Evacuation Drill [Image 11 of 11], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #NMFL; #NAVYMEDICINE

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