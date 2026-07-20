Patuxent River Commanding Officer Joins Corpsmen in SAR Helicopter Evacuation Drill

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Capt. Ken Radford, center background, Commanding Officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River, transports a simulated casualty on a litter alongside hospital corpsmen during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) tactical evacuation care (TACEVAC) drill at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland. The practical field scenario involved coordinating with an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the NAS Patuxent River Search and Rescue (SAR) "SAR Dogs" aircrew, testing patient transport protocols, signal smoke marking, and live casualty hand-off under simulated field conditions. The evolution was held as part of the command's "Warrior Wednesday" initiative to reinforce operational readiness and expeditionary trauma skills.