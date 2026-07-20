Corpsmen Simulate Care Under Fire During Training Evolution

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U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Timothy McWhorter, left, pulls security with a simulated training rifle while fellow corpsmen render point-of-injury medical care and prepare a mannequin for litter transport during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) evolution at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland. The practical scenario tested Tactical Field Care (TFC) principles—combining perimeter defense, MARCH algorithm trauma interventions, and litter team packaging. The drill was conducted as part of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River’s "Warrior Wednesday" initiative to build expeditionary muscle memory and operational readiness across the command