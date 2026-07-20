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    Corpsmen Simulate Care Under Fire During Training Evolution [Image 4 of 11]

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    Corpsmen Simulate Care Under Fire During Training Evolution

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Maria Scott 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Timothy McWhorter, left, pulls security with a simulated training rifle while fellow corpsmen render point-of-injury medical care and prepare a mannequin for litter transport during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) evolution at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland. The practical scenario tested Tactical Field Care (TFC) principles—combining perimeter defense, MARCH algorithm trauma interventions, and litter team packaging. The drill was conducted as part of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River’s "Warrior Wednesday" initiative to build expeditionary muscle memory and operational readiness across the command

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 23:58
    Photo ID: 9843869
    VIRIN: 260328-O-SI336-7239
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Corpsmen Simulate Care Under Fire During Training Evolution [Image 11 of 11], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #NavyMedicine #NMFL

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