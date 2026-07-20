U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dominique Heath, left, observes Hospitalman Stephany Compozano Garzon as she applies an occlusive chest seal to a training mannequin during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) evolution. The practical scenario tested critical airway and respiration interventions under the MARCH algorithm, including nasopharyngeal airway (NPA) placement and chest trauma management. The evolution is part of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River’s "Warrior Wednesday" initiative, designed to reinforce hands-on trauma skills and enhance expeditionary readiness across the command.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 23:58
|Photo ID:
|9843867
|VIRIN:
|260328-O-SI336-3372
|Resolution:
|2057x2536
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Pax River Corpsmen Perform Airway and Chest Trauma Care During TCCC Drill [Image 11 of 11], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Elevating Expeditionary Readiness at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Patuxent River
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