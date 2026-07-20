NMRTC Pax River Corpsmen Perform Airway and Chest Trauma Care During TCCC Drill

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U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dominique Heath, left, observes Hospitalman Stephany Compozano Garzon as she applies an occlusive chest seal to a training mannequin during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) evolution. The practical scenario tested critical airway and respiration interventions under the MARCH algorithm, including nasopharyngeal airway (NPA) placement and chest trauma management. The evolution is part of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River’s "Warrior Wednesday" initiative, designed to reinforce hands-on trauma skills and enhance expeditionary readiness across the command.