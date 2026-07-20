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    NMRTC Pax River Corpsmen Perform Airway and Chest Trauma Care During TCCC Drill [Image 3 of 11]

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    NMRTC Pax River Corpsmen Perform Airway and Chest Trauma Care During TCCC Drill

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Maria Scott 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dominique Heath, left, observes Hospitalman Stephany Compozano Garzon as she applies an occlusive chest seal to a training mannequin during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) evolution. The practical scenario tested critical airway and respiration interventions under the MARCH algorithm, including nasopharyngeal airway (NPA) placement and chest trauma management. The evolution is part of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River’s "Warrior Wednesday" initiative, designed to reinforce hands-on trauma skills and enhance expeditionary readiness across the command.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 23:58
    Photo ID: 9843867
    VIRIN: 260328-O-SI336-3372
    Resolution: 2057x2536
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRTC Pax River Corpsmen Perform Airway and Chest Trauma Care During TCCC Drill [Image 11 of 11], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #TCCC
    #NAS PaxRiver
    #NavyMedicine #NMFL

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