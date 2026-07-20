U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River transport a simulated casualty on a litter toward an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the Naval Air Station Patuxent River Search and Rescue (SAR) "SAR Dogs" aircrew during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) evolution. The joint training scenario tested tactical evacuation care (TACEVAC), 9-Line radio communications, signal smoke marking, and live patient hand-off protocols under simulated field conditions. The drill was conducted as part of the command's "Warrior Wednesday" initiative to sharpen expeditionary trauma skills and operational readiness.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 23:58
|Photo ID:
|9843868
|VIRIN:
|260327-O-SI336-7616
|Resolution:
|4192x2795
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Corpsmen Conduct Live TACEVAC Evolution with NAS Patuxent River SAR DOGS Aircrew [Image 11 of 11], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Elevating Expeditionary Readiness at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Patuxent River
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