Corpsmen Conduct Live TACEVAC Evolution with NAS Patuxent River SAR DOGS Aircrew

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U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River transport a simulated casualty on a litter toward an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the Naval Air Station Patuxent River Search and Rescue (SAR) "SAR Dogs" aircrew during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) evolution. The joint training scenario tested tactical evacuation care (TACEVAC), 9-Line radio communications, signal smoke marking, and live patient hand-off protocols under simulated field conditions. The drill was conducted as part of the command's "Warrior Wednesday" initiative to sharpen expeditionary trauma skills and operational readiness.