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    Corpsmen Conduct Live TACEVAC Evolution with NAS Patuxent River SAR DOGS Aircrew [Image 1 of 11]

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    Corpsmen Conduct Live TACEVAC Evolution with NAS Patuxent River SAR DOGS Aircrew

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Maria Scott 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River transport a simulated casualty on a litter toward an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the Naval Air Station Patuxent River Search and Rescue (SAR) "SAR Dogs" aircrew during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) evolution. The joint training scenario tested tactical evacuation care (TACEVAC), 9-Line radio communications, signal smoke marking, and live patient hand-off protocols under simulated field conditions. The drill was conducted as part of the command's "Warrior Wednesday" initiative to sharpen expeditionary trauma skills and operational readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 23:58
    Photo ID: 9843868
    VIRIN: 260327-O-SI336-7616
    Resolution: 4192x2795
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Corpsmen Conduct Live TACEVAC Evolution with NAS Patuxent River SAR DOGS Aircrew [Image 11 of 11], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #NavyMedicine #NMFL
    #SARDogs

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