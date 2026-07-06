JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony

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United States Military Academy cadets, poses for a photo after Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama graduation ceremony at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. The course marked the first participation and graduation of United States Military Academy cadets in JOTC-P. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)