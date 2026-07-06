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    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony [Image 10 of 12]

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    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony

    PANAMA

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. service members, Panamanian partners, and jungle instructors, pose for a photo after a graduation ceremony at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. The combined jungle training enables U.S. and Panamanian personnel to operate seamlessly together, building mutual trust, shared tactics and the ability to respond effectively to shared challenges like transnational crime and regional instability. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 23:04
    Photo ID: 9798020
    VIRIN: 260703-A-LY455-1323
    Resolution: 6128x3856
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony

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    JOTC-P, jungle, SOUTHCOM, graduation ceremony

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