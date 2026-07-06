JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony

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U.S. service members, Panamanian partners, and jungle instructors, pose for a photo after a graduation ceremony at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. The combined jungle training enables U.S. and Panamanian personnel to operate seamlessly together, building mutual trust, shared tactics and the ability to respond effectively to shared challenges like transnational crime and regional instability. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)