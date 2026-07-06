U.S. service members, Panamanian partners, and jungle instructors, pose for a photo after a graduation ceremony at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. The combined jungle training enables U.S. and Panamanian personnel to operate seamlessly together, building mutual trust, shared tactics and the ability to respond effectively to shared challenges like transnational crime and regional instability. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 23:04
|Photo ID:
|9798020
|VIRIN:
|260703-A-LY455-1323
|Resolution:
|6128x3856
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.