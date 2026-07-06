Hon. Command Sgt. Maj. Richard “Rick” Merritt, delivers a speech during the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-06 graduations ceremony at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 23:04
|Photo ID:
|9798008
|VIRIN:
|260703-A-LY455-1246
|Resolution:
|5601x4160
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.