JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony

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Hon. Command Sgt. Maj. Richard “Rick” Merritt, delivers a speech during the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-06 graduations ceremony at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)