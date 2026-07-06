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    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony [Image 5 of 12]

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    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony

    PANAMA

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Hon. Command Sgt. Maj. Richard “Rick” Merritt, delivers a speech during the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-06 graduations ceremony at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 23:04
    Photo ID: 9798008
    VIRIN: 260703-A-LY455-1246
    Resolution: 5601x4160
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony

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    JOTC-P, jungle, SOUTHCOM, graduation ceremony

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