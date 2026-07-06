Hon. U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Richard “Rick” Merritt, puts a jungle tab on a United States Military Academy cadet at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. The jungle tab signifies expertise in jungle survival, mobility and tactical operations in an austere environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 23:04
|Photo ID:
|9798002
|VIRIN:
|260703-A-LY455-1143
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.