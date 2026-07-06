JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony

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Hon. U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Richard “Rick” Merritt, puts a jungle tab on a United States Military Academy cadet at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. The jungle tab signifies expertise in jungle survival, mobility and tactical operations in an austere environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)