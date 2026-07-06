(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony [Image 3 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony

    PANAMA

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Hon. U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Richard “Rick” Merritt, puts a jungle tab on a United States Military Academy cadet at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. The jungle tab signifies expertise in jungle survival, mobility and tactical operations in an austere environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 23:04
    Photo ID: 9798002
    VIRIN: 260703-A-LY455-1143
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    graduation ceremony
    SOUTHCOM
    West Point
    jungle
    JOTC-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery