JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony

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U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Gabrielle Hamelly and Spc. Aurora Pennington pose for a photo at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. Their graduation represents a significant milestone in the history of Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama as its first female graduates. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)