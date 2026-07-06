U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Gabrielle Hamelly and Spc. Aurora Pennington pose for a photo at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. Their graduation represents a significant milestone in the history of Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama as its first female graduates. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 23:04
|Photo ID:
|9798021
|VIRIN:
|260703-A-LY455-1367
|Resolution:
|5521x4120
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.