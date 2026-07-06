JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

United States Military Academy cadet receive the jungle tab at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. For the first time in the course's history, United States Military Academy cadets trained alongside U.S. service members and Panamanian partners in the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)