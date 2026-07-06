United States Military Academy cadet receive the jungle tab at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. For the first time in the course's history, United States Military Academy cadets trained alongside U.S. service members and Panamanian partners in the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 23:04
|Photo ID:
|9798012
|VIRIN:
|260703-A-LY455-1249
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.