JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony

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U.S. service members and Panamanian partners, graduates of Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama, salute during a graduation ceremony at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. The 18-day course pushed participants to refine the skills needed to operate effectively in jungle environments while strengthening multinational interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)