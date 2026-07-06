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    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony [Image 2 of 12]

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    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony

    PANAMA

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Hon. U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Richard “Rick” Merritt, shakes a U.S. Marine’s hand during Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. The 18-day course pushed participants to refine the skills needed to operate effectively in jungle environments while strengthening multinational interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 23:04
    Photo ID: 9797999
    VIRIN: 260703-A-LY455-1135
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony

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    JOTC-P, jungle, SOUTHCOM, graduation ceremony

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