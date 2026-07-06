JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony

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Hon. U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Richard “Rick” Merritt, shakes a U.S. Marine’s hand during Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. The 18-day course pushed participants to refine the skills needed to operate effectively in jungle environments while strengthening multinational interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)