JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony

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Spc. Aurora Pennington, a graduate of Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama, stands in formation during a graduation ceremony at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. Hamelly was the one out of two females in history to graduate from JOTC-P. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)