Spc. Aurora Pennington, a graduate of Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama, stands in formation during a graduation ceremony at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. Hamelly was the one out of two females in history to graduate from JOTC-P. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 23:04
|Photo ID:
|9798018
|VIRIN:
|260703-A-LY455-1279
|Resolution:
|4071x6195
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.