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    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony [Image 4 of 12]

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    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony

    PANAMA

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Cadet Andre Sweet, assigned to the United States Military Academy, receives the jungle tab at a graduation ceremony at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. The course marked the first participation and graduation of United States Military Academy at West Point cadets in Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 23:04
    Photo ID: 9798006
    VIRIN: 260703-A-LY455-1175
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony
    JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony

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    SOUTHCOM
    West Point
    jungle
    JOTC-P

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