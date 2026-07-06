Cadet Andre Sweet, assigned to the United States Military Academy, receives the jungle tab at a graduation ceremony at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. The course marked the first participation and graduation of United States Military Academy at West Point cadets in Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 23:04
|Photo ID:
|9798006
|VIRIN:
|260703-A-LY455-1175
|Resolution:
|4160x6240
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.