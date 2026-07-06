JOTC-P 26-06: Graduation ceremony

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Cadet Andre Sweet, assigned to the United States Military Academy, receives the jungle tab at a graduation ceremony at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, July 3, 2026. The course marked the first participation and graduation of United States Military Academy at West Point cadets in Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)