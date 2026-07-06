35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. Paul “Voodoo” Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, left, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Teru “Beacon” Tomikawa, 3rd Air Wing commander, shake hands following a familiarization flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. The flight concluded with an opportunity for both leaders to reflect on the experience while reinforcing the bilateral partnership between the U.S. Air Force and JASDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)