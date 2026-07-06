35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. Paul “Voodoo” Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, right, reviews flight planning materials with Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Teru “Beacon” Tomikawa, 3rd Air Wing commander, before a familiarization flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. The familiarization flight provided an opportunity for the leaders to exchange operational perspectives and strengthen the enduring partnership between the U.S. Air Force and JASDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)