U.S. Air Force Col. Paul “Voodoo” Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, right, speaks with Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Teru “Beacon” Tomikawa, 3rd Air Wing commander, before a familiarization flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. Familiarization flights promote professional exchanges between allied air forces and strengthen the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 23:00
|Photo ID:
|9798009
|VIRIN:
|260630-F-LO593-1234
|Resolution:
|4088x2720
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.