35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul “Voodoo” Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, right, speaks with Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Teru “Beacon” Tomikawa, 3rd Air Wing commander, before a familiarization flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. Familiarization flights promote professional exchanges between allied air forces and strengthen the U.S.-Japan Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)