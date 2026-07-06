U.S. Air Force Col. Paul “Voodoo” Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, left, presents a patch to Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Teru “Beacon” Tomikawa, 3rd Air Wing commander, during a familiarization flight visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. Familiarization flights strengthen bilateral partnerships and reinforce cooperation between U.S. and Japanese forces in support of regional stability and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 23:00
|Photo ID:
|9798001
|VIRIN:
|260630-F-LO593-1026
|Resolution:
|4700x3127
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.