35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. Paul “Voodoo” Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, left, presents a patch to Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Teru “Beacon” Tomikawa, 3rd Air Wing commander, during a familiarization flight visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. Familiarization flights strengthen bilateral partnerships and reinforce cooperation between U.S. and Japanese forces in support of regional stability and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)