35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. Paul “Voodoo” Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, front, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Teru “Beacon” Tomikawa, 3rd Air Wing commander, take off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a familiarization flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. The sortie provided an opportunity to exchange operational perspectives and strengthen the longstanding partnership between the U.S. Air Force and JASDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)