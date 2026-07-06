35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul “Voodoo” Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, briefs Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Teru “Beacon” Tomikawa, 3rd Air Wing commander, on the planned flight profile before a familiarization flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. The flight provided an opportunity for the leaders to exchange operational perspectives and strengthen the longstanding partnership between the U.S. Air Force and JASDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)