U.S. Air Force Col. Paul “Voodoo” Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, front, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Teru “Beacon” Tomikawa, 3rd Air Wing commander, taxi an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a familiarization flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. The familiarization flight reinforced the close partnership between the U.S. Air Force and JASDF through a shared operational experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 23:00
|Photo ID:
|9798013
|VIRIN:
|260630-F-LO593-1342
|Resolution:
|4484x2983
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.