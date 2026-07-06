35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight

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U.S. Air Force Col. Paul “Voodoo” Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, front, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Teru “Beacon” Tomikawa, 3rd Air Wing commander, taxi an F-16 Fighting Falcon before a familiarization flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. The familiarization flight reinforced the close partnership between the U.S. Air Force and JASDF through a shared operational experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)