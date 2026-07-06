35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight

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Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Teru “Beacon” Tomikawa, 3rd Air Wing commander, wears 35th Fighter Wing patches presented by U.S. Air Force Col. Paul “Voodoo” Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a familiarization flight visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. The patch exchange commemorated the visit and reflected the enduring relationship between the U.S. Air Force and JASDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)