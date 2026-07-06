Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Teru “Beacon” Tomikawa, 3rd Air Wing commander, wears 35th Fighter Wing patches presented by U.S. Air Force Col. Paul “Voodoo” Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, during a familiarization flight visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. The patch exchange commemorated the visit and reflected the enduring relationship between the U.S. Air Force and JASDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 23:00
|Photo ID:
|9798004
|VIRIN:
|260630-F-LO593-1049
|Resolution:
|5118x3405
|Size:
|8.07 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.