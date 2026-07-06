35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight

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Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Teru “Beacon” Tomikawa, 3rd Air Wing commander, left, prepares for a familiarization flight with U.S. Air Force Col. Paul “Voodoo” Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, aboard an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. The familiarization flight gave Maj. Gen. Tomikawa the opportunity to experience F-16 operations alongside the 35th Fighter Wing while strengthening professional ties between the U.S. Air Force and JASDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)