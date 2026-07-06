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    35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight [Image 6 of 9]

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    35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Teru “Beacon” Tomikawa, 3rd Air Wing commander, left, prepares for a familiarization flight with U.S. Air Force Col. Paul “Voodoo” Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, aboard an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. The familiarization flight gave Maj. Gen. Tomikawa the opportunity to experience F-16 operations alongside the 35th Fighter Wing while strengthening professional ties between the U.S. Air Force and JASDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 23:00
    Photo ID: 9798011
    VIRIN: 260630-F-LO593-1258
    Resolution: 5390x3586
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight
    35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight
    35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight
    35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight
    35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight
    35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight
    35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight
    35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight
    35th Fighter Wing commander hosts JASDF 3rd Air Wing commander for familiarization flight

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    35th Fighter Wing
    3rd Air Wing
    Bilateral Engagement
    Misawa Air Base
    F-16

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