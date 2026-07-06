4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th

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An attendee uses the Miller AugmentedArc® welding simulator provided by the 361st Training Squadron during the 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest in Wichita Falls, Texas, July 4, 2026. The interactive demonstration offered community members an opportunity to experience the technology used to support Aircraft Metals Technology training and gain insight into the tools Airmen use to develop welding skills at Sheppard Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)