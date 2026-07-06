U.S. Air Force Col. Samuel Mink, 82nd Training Wing commander, delivers remarks during the 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest in Wichita Falls, Texas, July 4, 2026. During his remarks, Mink recognized the enduring partnership between Sheppard Air Force Base and the Wichita Falls community while reflecting on the significance of Independence Day and the nation's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 11:57
|Photo ID:
|9796846
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-GJ229-2130
|Resolution:
|4860x3240
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.