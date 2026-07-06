4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th

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U.S. Air Force Col. Samuel Mink, 82nd Training Wing commander, delivers remarks during the 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest in Wichita Falls, Texas, July 4, 2026. During his remarks, Mink recognized the enduring partnership between Sheppard Air Force Base and the Wichita Falls community while reflecting on the significance of Independence Day and the nation's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)