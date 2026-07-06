4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th

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Attendees view a static display showcased by the 363rd Training Squadron during the 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest in Wichita Falls, Texas, July 4, 2026. The display provided attendees an opportunity to explore equipment and learn more about the 363rd TRS’s mission to train Airmen in armament, munitions, nuclear weapons, and maintenance scheduling and analysis career fields during the annual Independence Day celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)