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    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th [Image 1 of 10]

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    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    Attendees view a static display showcased by the 363rd Training Squadron during the 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest in Wichita Falls, Texas, July 4, 2026. The display provided attendees an opportunity to explore equipment and learn more about the 363rd TRS’s mission to train Airmen in armament, munitions, nuclear weapons, and maintenance scheduling and analysis career fields during the annual Independence Day celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9796835
    VIRIN: 260704-F-GJ229-1006
    Resolution: 4423x2949
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th

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    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    Freedom Fest
    82nd TRW
    4th in the Falls

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