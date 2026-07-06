Journey of a Lifetime takes the stage during the 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest in Wichita Falls, Texas, July 4, 2026. The band provided live entertainment for attendees during the annual Independence Day celebration co-hosted by Sheppard Air Force Base and the City of Wichita Falls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 11:57
|Photo ID:
|9796849
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-GJ229-2274
|Resolution:
|4664x3109
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.