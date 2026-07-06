An attendee examines equipment exhibited by the 360th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Squadron, Detachment 1, during the 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest in Wichita Falls, Texas, July 4, 2026. Instructors from the 360th EOD TRS highlighted their mission of preparing future EOD technicians while sharing information about their career field and connecting with community members at the annual Independence Day celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 11:57
|Photo ID:
|9796840
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-GJ229-2023
|Resolution:
|5686x3791
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.