4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th

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Members of the Sheppard Air Force Base Drill Team, made up of Airmen in Training assigned to the 82nd Training Wing, perform during the 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest in Wichita Falls, Texas, July 4, 2026. In addition to their technical training requirements, these students dedicate time to the drill team, developing discipline, teamwork, and attention to detail through their participation in the program, which was showcased during the annual Independence Day celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)