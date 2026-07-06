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    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th [Image 8 of 10]

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    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    Members of the Sheppard Air Force Base Drill Team, made up of Airmen in Training assigned to the 82nd Training Wing, perform during the 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest in Wichita Falls, Texas, July 4, 2026. In addition to their technical training requirements, these students dedicate time to the drill team, developing discipline, teamwork, and attention to detail through their participation in the program, which was showcased during the annual Independence Day celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9796848
    VIRIN: 260704-F-GJ229-2231
    Resolution: 5800x3867
    Size: 6.4 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th

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    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    Freedom Fest
    82nd TRW
    4th in the Falls

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