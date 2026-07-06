Attendees explore static displays presented by personnel assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base during the 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest in Wichita Falls, Texas, July 4, 2026. The displays offered attendees an opportunity to view equipment, learn more about Sheppard AFB’s mission, and engage with Airmen during the annual Independence Day celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 11:57
|Photo ID:
|9796841
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-GJ229-2027
|Resolution:
|5765x3843
|Size:
|4.9 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.