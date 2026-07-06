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    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th [Image 4 of 10]

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    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    Attendees explore static displays presented by personnel assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base during the 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest in Wichita Falls, Texas, July 4, 2026. The displays offered attendees an opportunity to view equipment, learn more about Sheppard AFB’s mission, and engage with Airmen during the annual Independence Day celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.07.2026 11:57
    Photo ID: 9796841
    VIRIN: 260704-F-GJ229-2027
    Resolution: 5765x3843
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th
    4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th

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    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    Freedom Fest
    82nd TRW
    4th in the Falls

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