An instructor, assigned to the 361st Training Squadron, demonstrates the Miller AugmentedArc® welding simulator during the 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest in Wichita Falls, Texas, July 4, 2026. The augmented reality system provides Airmen in Aircraft Metals Technology training with a safe and efficient method to develop welding skills while reducing material waste and eliminating the hazards associated with live welding arcs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 11:57
|Photo ID:
|9796845
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-GJ229-2092
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.