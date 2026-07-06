Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest in Wichita Falls, Texas, July 4, 2026. The annual Independence Day celebration, co-hosted by Sheppard Air Force Base and the City of Wichita Falls, featured live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and a fireworks display that brought the evening's festivities to a close. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2026 11:57
|Photo ID:
|9796837
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-GJ229-1177
|Resolution:
|5320x3547
|Size:
|8.48 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.