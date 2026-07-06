4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th

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Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest in Wichita Falls, Texas, July 4, 2026. The annual Independence Day celebration, co-hosted by Sheppard Air Force Base and the City of Wichita Falls, featured live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and a fireworks display that brought the evening's festivities to a close. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)