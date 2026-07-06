4th in the Falls Freedom Fest Unites Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls for America’s 250th

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An attendee interacts with a static display featured by the 364th Training Squadron during the 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest in Wichita Falls, Texas, July 4, 2026. The display highlighted the 364th TRS’s mission of providing technical training for Airmen in aircraft electrical, telecommunications cable and antennas, and aircraft fuels maintenance career fields at Sheppard Air Force Base, while giving community members a closer look at the skills and equipment involved in these fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)