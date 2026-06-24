1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1033rd Engineer Support Company and Mongolian Armed Forces soldiers complete the final leveling of concrete inside a future culvert at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 26, 2026. The completed project demonstrated how annual engineer training enhanced interoperability and maintained construction readiness for future multinational operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)