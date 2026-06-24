1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces

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U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1033rd Engineer Support Company spreads freshly poured concrete inside a future culvert at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 26, 2026. The engineer training reinforced construction capabilities while improving interoperability with Mongolian Armed Forces engineers through shared mission execution. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)