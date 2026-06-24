U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1033rd Engineer Support Company pour aggregate into a cement mixer alongside Mongolian Armed Forces soldiers at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 26, 2026. The annual engineer training strengthened interoperability between U.S. and Mongolian forces while enhancing construction readiness through hands-on infrastructure projects. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 07:41
|Photo ID:
|9778335
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-JR370-1000
|Resolution:
|3392x2266
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.