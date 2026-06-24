1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1033rd Engineer Support Company pour aggregate into a cement mixer alongside Mongolian Armed Forces soldiers at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 26, 2026. The annual engineer training strengthened interoperability between U.S. and Mongolian forces while enhancing construction readiness through hands-on infrastructure projects. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)