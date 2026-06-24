1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces

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U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1033rd Engineer Support Company dumps freshly mixed concrete from a 920 compact wheel loader into a future culvert at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 26, 2026. The culvert was built as part of a road construction project supporting the Mongolian Armed Forces, reinforcing engineer readiness and interoperability through hands-on multinational training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)