U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1033rd Engineer Support Company dumps freshly mixed concrete from a 920 compact wheel loader into a future culvert at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 26, 2026. The culvert was built as part of a road construction project supporting the Mongolian Armed Forces, reinforcing engineer readiness and interoperability through hands-on multinational training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 07:41
|Photo ID:
|9778341
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-JR370-1006
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.