1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1033rd Engineer Support Company uses a 920 compact wheel loader to collect freshly mixed concrete from a cement mixer at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 26, 2026. The concrete was used to construct a culvert supporting a new road, and the annual engineer training strengthened interoperability while enhancing construction readiness alongside the Mongolian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)