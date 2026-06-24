U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1033rd Engineer Support Company uses a 920 compact wheel loader to collect freshly mixed concrete from a cement mixer at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 26, 2026. The concrete was used to construct a culvert supporting a new road, and the annual engineer training strengthened interoperability while enhancing construction readiness alongside the Mongolian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 07:41
|Photo ID:
|9778340
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-JR370-1005
|Resolution:
|3430x2291
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.