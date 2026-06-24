1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces

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U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1033rd Engineer Support Company spreads concrete inside a future culvert at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 26, 2026. The project strengthened readiness by allowing engineers to refine critical construction skills while working alongside Mongolian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)