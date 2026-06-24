U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1033rd Engineer Support Company spreads concrete inside a future culvert at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 26, 2026. The project strengthened readiness by allowing engineers to refine critical construction skills while working alongside Mongolian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 07:41
|Photo ID:
|9778339
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-JR370-1004
|Resolution:
|3101x2071
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.