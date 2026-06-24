1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1033rd Engineer Support Company and Mongolian Armed Forces soldiers level freshly poured concrete inside a future culvert at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 26, 2026. The annual training improved interoperability by allowing both forces to exchange techniques while increasing engineer readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)