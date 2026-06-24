1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces

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U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1033rd Engineer Support Company prepares to pour material into a cement mixer at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 26, 2026. The collaborative project enhanced interoperability between partner forces and provided annual training that strengthened engineer readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)