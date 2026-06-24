U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1033rd Engineer Support Company prepares to pour material into a cement mixer at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 26, 2026. The collaborative project enhanced interoperability between partner forces and provided annual training that strengthened engineer readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 07:41
|Photo ID:
|9778337
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-JR370-1002
|Resolution:
|3063x2046
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.