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    1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces [Image 3 of 10]

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    1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 1033rd Engineer Support Company prepares to pour material into a cement mixer at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 26, 2026. The collaborative project enhanced interoperability between partner forces and provided annual training that strengthened engineer readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 07:41
    Photo ID: 9778337
    VIRIN: 260626-A-JR370-1002
    Resolution: 3063x2046
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces
    1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces
    1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces
    1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces
    1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces
    1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces
    1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces
    1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces
    1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces
    1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces

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    USArmy
    INDOPACOM
    Engineers
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