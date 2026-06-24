U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1033rd Engineer Support Company sift rocks from dirt to prepare material for concrete production at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 26, 2026. The training improved engineers' technical proficiency and reinforced multinational readiness by allowing U.S. and Mongolian forces to work together on real-world construction tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 07:41
|Photo ID:
|9778336
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-JR370-1001
|Resolution:
|3860x2578
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.