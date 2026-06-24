1033rd Engineers Build with Mongolian Forces

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1033rd Engineer Support Company and Mongolian Armed Forces soldiers smooth concrete inside a future culvert at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 26, 2026. The project reinforced combined readiness by strengthening engineer skills and fostering cooperation between partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)