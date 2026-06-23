CMSSF visits Osan AB

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Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, left, sits down with Seventh Air Force leadership at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 16, 2026. The meeting provided an opportunity for senior leaders to engage and discuss ongoing efforts across the air and space domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)