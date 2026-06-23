Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, left, sits down with Seventh Air Force leadership at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 16, 2026. The meeting provided an opportunity for senior leaders to engage and discuss ongoing efforts across the air and space domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 21:51
|Photo ID:
|9774209
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-MU509-1097
|Resolution:
|5541x3958
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CMSSF visits Osan AB [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.