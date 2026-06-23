Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna adds a sticker in the Joint Space Operations Center during a facility tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 15, 2026. The tour highlighted joint and combined capabilities that enable synchronized multinational operations to support deterrence and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 21:51
|Photo ID:
|9774194
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-MU509-1111
|Resolution:
|4058x2899
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CMSSF visits Osan AB [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.