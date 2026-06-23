CMSSF visits Osan AB

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Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna adds a sticker in the Joint Space Operations Center during a facility tour at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 15, 2026. The tour highlighted joint and combined capabilities that enable synchronized multinational operations to support deterrence and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)