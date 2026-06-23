Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna conducts an all-call with U.S. Space Force Guardians at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 16, 2026. Bentivegna discussed the Space Force’s mission priorities, readiness and the evolving role of space operations on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 21:51
|Photo ID:
|9774206
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-MU509-1023
|Resolution:
|4108x2935
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CMSSF visits Osan AB [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.