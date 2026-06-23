CMSSF visits Osan AB

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Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna conducts an all-call with U.S. Space Force Guardians at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 16, 2026. Bentivegna discussed the Space Force’s mission priorities, readiness and the evolving role of space operations on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)